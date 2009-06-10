ELIZABETH—Two Newark men have been arrested and charged with the March 18 shooting death of a Roselle business owner, Union County Prosecutor Theodore J. Romankow said Monday. Additionally the men have been linked to a number of robberies in Elizabeth, Millburn and North Arlington.

Jimmie Session, 42, and Victor Russ, 42, are both charged with felony murder, first degree murder, robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon. Union County Superior Court Judge Stuart Peim set bail for each man at $1 million.

Beginning last December, police believe the two men began robbing liquor and convenience stores in the North Jersey area including two locations in Elizabeth, an additional Roselle location and one in North Arlington where a gun was displayed and a shot fired, said Romankow. They also allegedly robbed a store in Millburn, but did not fire a weapon.

Around 8:30 p.m. on March 18, authorities believe the men entered Skylark Discount Liquors in Roselle. During the course of the robbery, they allegedly shot the store’s owner Jitendra Parikh, 64, of North Bergen. Parikh, who was struck twice, was taken to University Hospital in Newark where he was pronounced dead a short time later, said Romankow.

Session and Russ were arrested last Thursday on the 300 block of the McCarter Highway in Newark, said Romankow. Through the use of ballistics tests, investigators linked the men to the other robberies, authorities said.

“These are dangerous men who took an innocent man’s life all for a few dollars,” said Romankow.

