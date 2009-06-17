ELIZABETH – An Elizabeth teenager accused of fatally shooting the father of two in April surrendered to police Monday, authorities said.

Laquan Harris, 18, turned himself in at the State Police office in Irvington shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, the Union County Prosecutor’s office said.

Authorities had been searching for Harris for more than a month. He is the primary suspect in the April 13 homicide at the Oakwood Plaza apartments on Irvington Avenue, officials said.

Antonio Davis, 28, was fatally shot at approximately 8:10 p.m. in the first-floor hallway of a building in the complex. He died at University Hospital in Newark, authorities said.

Davis’ residence was officially listed in Rahway, where his mother and other relatives live. However, he was well known at Oakwood Plaza apartment building where his aunt and cousins live. Davis’ girlfriend and two sons live down the street from where he was killed, according to neighbors. He was expecting a third child, according to relatives.

Authorities have not yet identified a motive for the shooting. Harris was taken to the Union County Jail in Elizabeth.

