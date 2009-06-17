ELIZABETH—A convicted sex offender who was released from jail earlier this year was arrested last Tuesday for allegedly committing another sexual assault against a 14-year-old Elizabeth girl.

Eduardo Serrano, 41, was charged with one count of second degree sexual assault against a minor, according to Prosecutor Theodore J. Romankow.

Serrano was released from prison in January, after serving a nearly six-year prison sentence for sexually assault against a minor, the prosecutor said.

According to the investigation, Serrano met a 14-year-old Elizabeth girl on the street last month, said Romankow. After speaking with the girl for a few minutes, he invited her to his house, promising her a tattoo. Once inside the apartment on the 600 block of Livingston Street in Elizabeth, he then sexually assaulted the girl, authorities said.

She reported the incident to her mother who notified police. The Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation and arrested Serrano on June 9 at his apartment without incident. Serrano’s bail was set at $250,000.

Police are asking anyone who may have had contact with Serrano to call Det. Andrew Cox of the Elizabeth Police Department at (908) 558-2013.

