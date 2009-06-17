CLARK – Students at F.K. Hehnly Elementary School are helping the environment, one juice pouch at a time.

A group of students from the Student Council volunteer their time to aid in the school’s recycling efforts to become more environmentally-friendly.

Known as the “Hehnly Recycling Crusaders”, they have been collecting Capri Sun drink pouches and sending them to TerraCycle, an innovative recycling company.

In return, they receive two cents for each pouch, which goes towards the school’s fundraising efforts. These dedicated students come in before school twice a week to cut, rinse and mail the pouches out. TerraCycle will convert the used drink pouches into unique fashion bags, tote bags, and pencil cases for kids and adults.

Hehnly School has been emphasizing “Going Green” with the school’s staff and students all year by recycling paper, cans, glass and plastic. They have a bulletin board filled with “Green Tips” that the Recycling Crusaders put together with the help of teacher coordinators Diane Rizzo and Ann Marie Estevez.

They have also collected hundreds of batteries from Hehnly families to ensure they get recycled the proper way instead of left in a landfill to leak dangerous substances into the earth.

Pictured here, some Hehnly students (and coordinator Ann Marie Estevez) cut and wash the juice pouches to be mailed to the recycling company. (Photo courtesy of Hehnly School)

